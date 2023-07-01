WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.41

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and traded as high as $34.54. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 518,300 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter worth $253,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

