WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.06. 14,269 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 40.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,284,000 after acquiring an additional 501,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 41.3% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 130,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.