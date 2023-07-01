WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.89

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.89 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 28.44 ($0.36). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 28.85 ($0.37), with a volume of 168,813 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.88. The firm has a market cap of £18.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DES. Unionview LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

