World Moto (OTCMKTS:FARE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

World Moto, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FARE – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. World Moto shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,719,900 shares.
World Moto Price Performance
World Moto Company Profile
World Moto, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells moto-meter products and services primarily in Thailand. Its principal product is the moto-meter, which provides moto-taxi fare metering and other communication capabilities. The company also develops moto-meter related smartphone application, which connects directly to the moto-meter through a secure Bluetooth connection and can access real-time data from the moto-meter, and enables customers to view driver profiles and ratings before getting on a motorcycle taxi.
