Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.91 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $250.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

