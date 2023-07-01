Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,806,000 after acquiring an additional 279,142 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $180,086,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $134.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

