Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 132,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth $308,000.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $123.17.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

