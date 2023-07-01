Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $417,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

GEM opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

