Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

