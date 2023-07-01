Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after acquiring an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $245.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $232.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

