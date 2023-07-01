Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $164.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.