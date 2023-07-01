Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $69.47 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

