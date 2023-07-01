Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

WOR opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Worthington Industries

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.