WT Wealth Management Buys 105,640 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 3.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

