WT Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,368 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

