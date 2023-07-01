WT Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Target stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

