WT Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $105.86.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

