WT Wealth Management Purchases 36,238 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.