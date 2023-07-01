WT Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares in the last quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

