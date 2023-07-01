WT Wealth Management Sells 202 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after acquiring an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $132,551,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $427.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.51. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $315.78 and a twelve month high of $429.75.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.83.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total transaction of $510,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $12,581,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

