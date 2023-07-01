WT Wealth Management Sells 625 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.