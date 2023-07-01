WT Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,306 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 436,029 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 241,066 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

CMDY stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.