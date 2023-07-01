Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Down 58.6% in June

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 60,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $36,039.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 690,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,039.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 60,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 295,366 shares of company stock valued at $173,514.

NASDAQ XOSWW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04. XOS has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

