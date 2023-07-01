XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $56.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised XPO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that XPO will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 223,013 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

