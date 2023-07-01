XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $65.79 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. XSGD has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $349,744.61 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002432 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

