Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ESEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (BATS:ESEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

About Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF

The Xtrackers J.P. Morgan ESG Emerging Markets Sovereign ETF (ESEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of emerging market USD-denominated sovereign debts, which selects and weights its securities based on ESG principles. ESEB was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

