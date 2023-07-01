XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Hits $319,343.73

XYO (XYO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $46.81 million and approximately $319,343.73 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

