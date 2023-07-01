XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.48 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, XYO has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.48 million and $311,007.41 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021272 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,596.41 or 1.00064415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

