Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

YELP stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,165. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 221.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

