YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YS. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP purchased a new position in YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YS Biopharma Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:YS opened at $1.38 on Friday. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45.
About YS Biopharma
YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.
Read More
