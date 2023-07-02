10,000 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

