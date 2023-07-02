1,351 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE:MA opened at $393.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

