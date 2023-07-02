13,727 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.