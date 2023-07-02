1,619 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.80.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

