16,610 Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Purchased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares during the period.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PZT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

