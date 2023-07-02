1,840 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

