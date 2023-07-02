2,050 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,278,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 220,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VDC stock opened at $194.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

