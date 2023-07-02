2,053 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $97.96 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

