40,161 Shares in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Purchased by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.5 %

FWONA opened at $67.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

