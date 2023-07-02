5,912 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000. AutoZone comprises 3.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,493.36 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,533.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,487.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

