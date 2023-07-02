8,500 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $47.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. Delta Air Lines's revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

