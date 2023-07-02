ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Stake Increased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of ABBNY opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

