ABCMETA (META) Reaches One Day Volume of $467.21

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $467.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,602.26 or 1.00023884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002983 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $554.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

