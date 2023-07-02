Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 185,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 322,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD opened at $19.40 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

