Accel Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average is $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

