Accel Wealth Management Has $501,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $18.09 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.