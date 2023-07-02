Accel Wealth Management Increases Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BHK opened at $10.64 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.