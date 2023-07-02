Accel Wealth Management Purchases 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,608,772 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.06. The firm has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

