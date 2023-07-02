Accel Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2786 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

