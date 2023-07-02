Accel Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 596,078 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 581.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 145,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.